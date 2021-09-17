Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases By 81.8%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.13. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,178. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

