Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Expands By 90.0%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 125,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,955. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

