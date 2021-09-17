Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Rises By 100.0%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

