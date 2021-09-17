Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Grows By 89.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JETMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 7,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 25.41.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

