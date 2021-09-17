Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Grows By 89.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of JETMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 7,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 25.41.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
