Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Drops By 50.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 1,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

OTCMKTS GNZUF remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

