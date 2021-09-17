Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Drops By 50.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 1,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

OTCMKTS GNZUF remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.