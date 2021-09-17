Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Grows By 113.3%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the August 15th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth $401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

