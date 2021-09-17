Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Increases By 87.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,084,200 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 1,646,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,710.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $$7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
Inpex Company Profile
