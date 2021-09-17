Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Increases By 73.6%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.2 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

