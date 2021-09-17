Short Interest in International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Grows By 100.0%

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. International Stem Cell has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.08.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.