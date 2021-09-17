Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Rises By 108.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

BSJS stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

