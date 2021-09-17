Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Increases By 104.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PGJ opened at $44.39 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

