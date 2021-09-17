Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Increases By 111.8%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the August 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FALN opened at $30.43 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,457,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter.

