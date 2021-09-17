Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Decreases By 45.8%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 42,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,076. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,718,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

