Short Interest in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expands By 79.2%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 19,406,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,646. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

