Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Drops By 43.4%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

KRYAY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

