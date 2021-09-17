Short Interest in Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Decreases By 46.7%

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 62,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Kuboo has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Kuboo Company Profile

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

