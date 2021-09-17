Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Increases By 98.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.