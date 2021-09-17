Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Drops By 50.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,949. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
