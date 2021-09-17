Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Drops By 50.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,949. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

