Short Interest in LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) Grows By 85.9%

LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the August 15th total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of LifePoint stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. LifePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

LifePoint Company Profile

LifePoint, Inc engages in the provision of organ, tissue, and ocular donor services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Ontario, CA.

