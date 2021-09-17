Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Drops By 50.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARPS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,371. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

