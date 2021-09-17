Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Expands By 90.0%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEDXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 6,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.15 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

