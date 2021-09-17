Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Decreases By 52.1%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,956 shares of company stock valued at $152,745 in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

MXC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 2,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.81 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

