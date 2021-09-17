Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Decreases By 44.8%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,195. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.