Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Grows By 110.1%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $29.17 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

