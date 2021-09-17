Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Grows By 110.1%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $29.17 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

