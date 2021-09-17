Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Decreases By 50.0%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.63. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.98. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.61 and a 52-week high of 249.00.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

