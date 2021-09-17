Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Grows By 75.0%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MOLN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 6,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,733. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

MOLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

