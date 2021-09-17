Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Expands By 113.9%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

