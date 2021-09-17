Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Expands By 113.9%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $58.95.
About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)
Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.