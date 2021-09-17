Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Expands By 88.7%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

XSNX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

