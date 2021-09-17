Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Declines By 43.5%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

JDD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,041. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

