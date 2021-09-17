Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Expands By 102.4%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the August 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $3.47 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

NUVSF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

