Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Decreases By 46.6%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39.
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.