Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Decreases By 46.6%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

