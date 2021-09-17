Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Drops By 50.0%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.56. 10,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,322. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.