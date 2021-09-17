Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Rises By 115.1%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ossen Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ossen Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ossen Innovation stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Ossen Innovation has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. manufactures coated steel materials. It engages in the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of customized pre-stressed steel materials used in the construction of bridges, highways, and other infrastructure projects in China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

