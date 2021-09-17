Short Interest in Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Increases By 99.0%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:OB opened at $16.68 on Friday. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

