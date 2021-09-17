Short Interest in Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Increases By 99.0%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:OB opened at $16.68 on Friday. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.99.
About Outbrain
