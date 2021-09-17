Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Increases By 112.7%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the August 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,537.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $18.00 on Friday. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.