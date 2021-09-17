Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 52.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 44,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,680. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,695,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.