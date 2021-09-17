Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 52.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 44,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,680. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
