Short Interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Expands By 100.4%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the August 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.67.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

