Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Rises By 111.1%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

