Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 50.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.
RTNTF traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $72.26. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $108.00.
About Rio Tinto Group
