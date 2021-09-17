Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 50.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.

RTNTF traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $72.26. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $108.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.