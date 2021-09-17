Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Decreases By 43.1%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. 6,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 97,478 shares of company stock worth $774,024. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

