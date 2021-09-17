Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Increases By 112.7%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $19,334,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $10,175,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $9,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $7,750,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.