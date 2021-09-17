Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Grows By 76.7%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

