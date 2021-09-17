Short Interest in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Expands By 100.0%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

