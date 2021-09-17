Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Drops By 50.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,200. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

