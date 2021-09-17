Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Decreases By 51.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLSSF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Solaris Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.