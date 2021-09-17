Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 51.8%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 286,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sonova has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

