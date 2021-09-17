Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 98.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SSREY stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

