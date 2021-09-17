Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Declines By 48.1%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,324. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.99. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the first quarter worth $28,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

