Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 44.4%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 940,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

GGT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,418. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

