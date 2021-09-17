Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Decreases By 42.2%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.14% of Tian Ruixiang as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

