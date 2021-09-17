Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Decreases By 42.2%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.14% of Tian Ruixiang as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

